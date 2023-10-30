SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday will be day three of hearings for embattled Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda with the POST Commission.

Bigda testified earlier this month in a bid to be certified as a police officer in Massachusetts under the state’s 2020 criminal justice reform law. Bigda was previously accused of assaulting and threatening two juvenile suspects in 2016 after the teens allegedly stole an unmarked police cruiser and led them on a chase from Springfield to Palmer.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood testified for several hours on October 20th, saying that despite the support of fellow officers, Bidga lost the community’s trust.

“I can tell you that I’ve talked to community activists and leaders about it, I have seen protests about it, and I have heard from officers at our community meetings, that we hear that he shouldn’t be employed here, he doesn’t represent us.”

Bidga was acquitted on federal charges tied to the case but the Post Commission believes it’s relevant to Bidga’s future as a police officer.

Bidga has been on paid leave for the past five years. In June, Bidga sued the City of Springfield saying they took unfair steps to force him to resign. Springfield has countersued. Earlier this month, Bidga was arrested for an OUI.

Several current and retired Springfield Police officers testified to Bigda’s character, saying they believe he is still fit to be an officer.

Bigda also testified for several hours on October 20th. A jail cell video of him interrogating a juvenile suspect in Palmer in 2016 was also played. No decision was made, and Bigda remains on paid leave.