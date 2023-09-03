‘You’re really missing out’ if you’re not grilling this fruit for dessert, according to Elizabeth Karmel. (Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into Labor Day, the State Fire Marshal is reminding everyone to be careful as they fire up the grill.

Many spend Labor Day weekend on vacation, having a cookout, or going to events and celebrating the hard work they do and how it has added to the well-being and prosperity of our country.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, there are several safety tips you should follow if you are grilling on Labor Day.

Grilling Safety Tips:

It is important to remember to keep the grill at least 10′ from the side of any building and out from under overhead branches.

Grills should never be used on a porch, balcony, or on a fire escape.

To prevent burns, keep children and pets away from grills, matches, or lighter fluid.

If you are using charcoal, let the ashes cool before placing them in a metal can away from your home, never in the trash where they can ignite combustible materials.

Always grill outdoors.

If you are using a gas grill, open the grill lid when you light it. Propane can build up inside and when ignited, the lid may blow off.

Always turn off the burners and close the propane cylinder when cooking.

Never leave a burning grill unattended.