GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Consumer prices rose less than expected in November, up 7.1 percent from a year ago.

While still high, the inflation rate has declined, meaning good news for the economy as November of this year saw the smallest 12-month increase in prices since December of last year. While Americans are saving money at the gas pump, they’re still spending more in the produce aisle.

Jason Deane, co-owner of Foster’s Supermarket told 22News, “People only have so much money to spend and higher fuel costs, higher food costs clothing, all that. And it’s just a pie and it’s getting slimmer down.”

For produce that can’t be grown locally now that it’s the winter, prices have continued to skyrocket hurting both supermarkets and consumers. Grocery prices rose 0.5 percent in November, led by an 8.9 percent jump in the price of lettuce.

“Lettuce has been hit very hard, I mean basically anything from California or really Florida. You think of the shipping miles, the price of diesel fuel will just increase the price of your product. That’s why we love summer. We get local stuff, local products as much as we can obviously. This time of year we have to bring it in from far away and that’s fuel costs,” said Deane.

Getting iceberg lettuce may be a little pricey now but putting gas in your car is getting cheaper by the day.