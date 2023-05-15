GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation is still impacting Americans but there is some good news for your food bill.

Shoppers are finally seeing some relief at grocery stores as food prices fell for the first time since September 2020.

Following nearly 3 consecutive years of price increases at grocery stores across the county and countless trips to the supermarket filled with angst over the number on the price tag, finally some good news.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data last Wednesday that showed prices across the board have dropped modestly.

According to Foster’s supermarket in Greenfield though, the effects aren’t being felt just yet.

We haven’t seen the prices come down yet but that’s not unusual sometimes it takes a while for them to come up and then the same thing for when they come down so it may be on the manufacturer side that they’re coming down but by the time it gets to the warehouse and then gets to us it may take a month two months and then we’ll start to see them dip. Mindy Mcdonough, deli manager at fosters supermarket

Grocery Prices ticked down 0.2% from March to April and while that may not sound like a lot it does provide some light at the end of the tunnel.

Many major food groups have made larger decreases in price for instance Dairy prices fell 0.7%, fruit and vegetable prices fell 0.5%, and prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs dipped 0.3%.

And for shoppers, they’re just excited to hear that their wallet may start feeling the relief.

Amos Singley of Greenfield told 22News, “it’s a little tough nowadays everything gas food and when you get a little break on the food people are gonna be a lot happier.”

While supply chain and labor issues still persist the cost of fuel is much of the reason people are seeing at least a little help.