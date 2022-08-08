SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Ground Zero flag will be on display at the September 11th Monument in Springfield’s Riverfront Park Tuesday.

After the attacks on September 11, 2001, the Ground Zero flag was flown between the World Trade Center’s North and South Towers. The flag has been flown all across the country and has many signatures written on it.

The flag will be escorted over the Memorial Bridge to Riverfront Park at 11:00 a.m. Members of the public are invited to join Mayor Domenic Sarno and other dignitaries, first responders, and supporters as it arrives.

Afterward, this flag will continue to travel to New England communities and be on display for the public at Ground Zero this year during the 9/11 anniversary until November 2nd.