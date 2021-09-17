Guardrail and bridge repairs on I-90 east and west in Berkshires starting Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Beginning Monday, September 20 work crews will be conducting guardrail and bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, Otis, and West Stockbridge.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), drivers should expect should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution during the intermittent daytime and overnight lane closures beginning on Monday and concluding on Friday, September 24.

The work and closures will be as follows:

Daytime closures:

West Stockbridge: lane closures for guardrail repairs on I-90 westbound from mile markers 1.0 to 1.5 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20.

West Stockbridge: lane closures for guardrail repairs on I-90 eastbound from mile markers 1.0 to 1.5 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21.

Lee: lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 westbound from mile markers 10.6 to 12.5 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22.

Lee: lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound from mile markers 10.6 to 12.5 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23.

Becket: lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22.

Otis: lane closures for bridge repairs on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22.5 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily from Monday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 23.

Overnight closures:

Lee/Becket: lane closures for guardrail repairs on I-90 westbound from mile markers 13 to 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly, beginning Monday evening, September 20 through Friday morning, September 24.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.