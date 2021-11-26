GUIDE: 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — After all the Black Friday Shopping, plenty of people will be sending out gifts to their loved ones across the nation. When do packages need to be shipped in order to make it under the tree before Christmas?

22News spoke with Steve Hamylack from Springfield who’s sending gifts to Florida.

“We are trying to get ahead with mailing these packages. We are concerned that maybe a lot of people will be sending packages later on and we didn’t want it to get mixed up in that and so forth,” Hamylack said.

The earlier you send out your package, the more likely you are to avoid higher shipping costs.

Ground: December 15

3Day Friday, Express Saver: December 21

2Day Frieght, 2Day: December 22

1Day Freight, Extra Hours: December 23

Same Day: December 24

Ground: Shipping Time Calculator

3-Day Select: December 21

2nd Day Air: December 22

Next Day Air: December 23