GUIDE: 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — After all the Black Friday Shopping, plenty of people will be sending out gifts to their loved ones across the nation. When do packages need to be shipped in order to make it under the tree before Christmas?
22News spoke with Steve Hamylack from Springfield who’s sending gifts to Florida.
“We are trying to get ahead with mailing these packages. We are concerned that maybe a lot of people will be sending packages later on and we didn’t want it to get mixed up in that and so forth,” Hamylack said.
The earlier you send out your package, the more likely you are to avoid higher shipping costs.
FEDEX
- Ground: December 15
- 3Day Friday, Express Saver: December 21
- 2Day Frieght, 2Day: December 22
- 1Day Freight, Extra Hours: December 23
- Same Day: December 24
UPS
- Ground: Shipping Time Calculator
- 3-Day Select: December 21
- 2nd Day Air: December 22
- Next Day Air: December 23
USPS
- Ground: December 15
- First-Class Mail: December 17
- Priority Mail: December 18
- Priority Mail Express: December 23