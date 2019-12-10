SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, you can bring your guns to the Sullivan Safety Complex in exchange for gift cards to the grocery store.
Sullivan Safety Complex: 1212 Carew Street Springfield, Mass.
Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office and Baystate Medical Center are holding a gun buyback program to help get guns off the streets. The effort is in coordination with the John C. Wood II Memorial Foundation.
“Our partnership with Baystate Health in reducing the risks of suicide, violence, series injury, and death posed by un-wanted guns in our community is an effort we can all rally around. If any member of the public is in possession of an un-wanted firearm/s or ammunition, please take this opportunity to safely dispose of them.”Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni
“It is a known fact that people who die from suicide are more likely to live in a home where guns are found. There is evidence that gun control can reduce suicide rates. A nationwide gun buyback program in Australia, for example, resulted in taking a fifth of guns off the streets there, and resulted in a 74 percent decline in firearm suicides.”Psychiatrist Dr. Barry Sarvet, chair of Behavioral Health at Baystate
The buyback program is designed to improve crime rates across western Massachusetts.
If you bring in your unwanted guns, no questions will be asked, and participants can choose to remain anonymous.
- One $50 Big Y gift card for a handgun, rifle, or shotgun
- Two $50 Big Y gift cards for an assault weapon
The Hampden County Gun Buy Back program is part of the national gun buy back day which takes place all across the country.
Latest News:
- Nathan Bill’s Bar to host fundraiser for Worcester Lt.Jason Menard’s family
- Gun buy back event in Springfield Saturday
- Second Chance Animal Services create protocol for prematurely born kittens
- Purdue’s OxyContin leaving trail of overdose deaths, AGs say
- Nike’s new swimwear line includes swim hijab, full-coverage swimsuit
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.