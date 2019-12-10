Gun buy back event in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, you can bring your guns to the Sullivan Safety Complex in exchange for gift cards to the grocery store.

Sullivan Safety Complex: 1212 Carew Street Springfield, Mass.

Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office and Baystate Medical Center are holding a gun buyback program to help get guns off the streets. The effort is in coordination with the John C. Wood II Memorial Foundation.

“Our partnership with Baystate Health in reducing the risks of suicide, violence, series injury, and death posed by un-wanted guns in our community is an effort we can all rally around. If any member of the public is in possession of an un-wanted firearm/s or ammunition, please take this opportunity to safely dispose of them.” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni

“It is a known fact that people who die from suicide are more likely to live in a home where guns are found. There is evidence that gun control can reduce suicide rates. A nationwide gun buyback program in Australia, for example, resulted in taking a fifth of guns off the streets there, and resulted in a 74 percent decline in firearm suicides.” Psychiatrist Dr. Barry Sarvet, chair of Behavioral Health at Baystate

The buyback program is designed to improve crime rates across western Massachusetts.

If you bring in your unwanted guns, no questions will be asked, and participants can choose to remain anonymous.

One $50 Big Y gift card for a handgun, rifle, or shotgun

Two $50 Big Y gift cards for an assault weapon

The Hampden County Gun Buy Back program is part of the national gun buy back day which takes place all across the country.

2018 gun buy back (Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

