CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of gun violence-related incidents have occurred across our region this past week.

As we also see gun violence across the country, people told 22News that this is why they believe mental health needs to be taken seriously.

A string of gun-related violence happening in a span of days here in western Massachusetts. In Hampden County, the city of Springfield reaching its 31st homicide of the year, the most shootings the city has ever seen, after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed on Albemarle Street Monday evening.

Laura Surprise of Westfield told 22News, “I worry about it. Everybody worries about it. I worry about my kids when they go out, are they coming home? Am I coming home? But I can’t focus on it.” And just a day later, two Chicopee teenagers were arrested after a fight happened in front of Chicopee High School. Police later recovered a gun, and both are facing firearm-related charges.

In Northampton, a man was arrested for allegedly shooting an AK-47-style rifle into a neighbor’s home on Wright Avenue. No one was injured during that shooting Thursday, and the 29-year-old Northampton man is facing several charges, including assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Local residents say mental health needs to be addressed to prevent these violent acts. Surprise added, “Everyone isolates themselves. Their automatic reaction is to be far from it as possible, and tensions get really high which is where the violence can come from. So, open up to people, talk to people, get to know your neighbor.”

For the city of Springfield, the previous homicide record was set back in 2013, with over 22 that year.