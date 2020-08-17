Hadley dairy farm provides milk to families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dairy farm in Hadley is providing milk to those in need in western Massachusetts through the Rescue Mission in Springfield Monday.

The Mapleline Dairy Farm delivered part of a 2,210-gallon order for distribution to the Springfield Rescue Mission on Mill Street. The second delivery of milk will be made on August 20 to the Franklin County Community Development Corporation Building in Greenfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from New England Dairy, the dairy farmers of the region saw an opportunity to work with partners on priorities identified by the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts through their COVID-19 Relief Fund.

$10,000 out of the $25,000 grant received by Rachel’s Table purchased the 2,210 gallons of milk that will be distributed to Hampden County on Monday and will be distributed to Hampshire and Franklin counties later this month.