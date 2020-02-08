Hadley holds Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox held the seventh annual Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Banquet Friday night.

The event has grown bigger and bigger. This year had almost 300 people in attendance. Every year, baseball players, coaches, and teams who have impacted local baseball are honored.

That includes any member of the baseball community, not just those affiliated with the Valley Blue Sox.

President Fred Ciaglo told 22News, “We have a high school team, state championship high school team, people who have been general managers in the professional ranks, played professional baseball, done things locally with children, the tri-county league, different leagues so it’s just their involvement with baseball.”