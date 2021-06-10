Hall of Fame hosting 2021 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X tournament

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – USA Basketball is holding the 2021 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on June 12 and 13.

Featuring 16 men’s and 8 women’s 3×3 teams from around the country, many of the nation’s top 3×3 players will be participating in the weekend tournament. Preliminary round games, which will be played on the Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams, will take place from 9 am-7 pm on Saturday, and the elimination round games and championship games will be held Sunday from 8 am-3 pm.

“There isn’t a more fitting location to hold the 2021 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals than the

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball chief executive officer. “The Hall is home to basketball’s amazing legacy, and USA Basketball is delighted that the Basketball Hall of Fame will host this year’s 3×3 National Championships. Partnering with organizations such as Red Bull and now the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has helped raise awareness of 3×3 basketball and the national championships, while also helping to increase the involvement and level of competition each year. Basketball fans are in for a real treat from what I’m sure will be another thrilling weekend of 3×3 competition.”

3×3 basketball is a fast paced game, and is played with four-member teams (no coaches), a 12-second shot clock on a half court. Baskets inside the arc and free throws are worth one point, and baskets made from outside the arc are worth two points. The winner is the first team to score 21 points, or the leading team at the end of the 10-minute game clock.

3×3 basketball is being included for the first time in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The event also will serve as the final evaluation of athletes for selection to the U.S. Women’s 3×3 Olympic Team and will serve to identify athletes for other 2021 USA men’s and women’s 3×3 National Teams

The event is open to the public with purchase of admission pass to the Hall of Fame. COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be followed including mandatory and regular COVID-19 PCR testing administered to athletes, officials and staff in accordance with FIBA and USA Basketball recommendations and CDC guidelines.