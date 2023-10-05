CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From spooky figures in windows to large inflatable decorations in front yards, it’s clear that the Halloween spirit is alive and well this year.

Traditional decorations such as carved pumpkins, bales of hay, and scarecrows are also common sights. Many of our 22New viewers have submitted photos of their homes decorated during this spooky time of year.

Below are a few submissions that we have received:

Chicopee resident, Kim Bruno says she did the floating Max from Netflix TV series Stranger Things last year and decided to go with a Ghostbusters theme this year. “Halloween night we have jumping animatronics & hand out glowsticks to keep the kids safe walking the neighborhood,” said Bruno.

Daley st in Chicopee Credit: Kim Bruno

Daley st in Chicopee Credit: Kim Bruno

Daley st in Chicopee Credit: Kim Bruno

Another viewer decided to decorate their front lawn in Springfield with clowns, goblins, and Jack Skellington from the Nightmare Before Christmas movie.

Sycamore St. in Springfield Credit: Nelly

Sycamore St. in Springfield Credit: Nelly

Sycamore St. in Springfield Credit: Nelly

Sycamore St. in Springfield Credit: Nelly

Sycamore St. in Springfield Credit: Nelly

Sycamore St. in Springfield Credit: Nelly

With Halloween just around the corner, we want to see how you celebrate this year! Show us your creative decorations and share with us how you are celebrating the holiday by emailing reportit@wwlp.com!

