CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year however, many communities host events for residents to celebrate together.

22News is working for you with a list of communities in western Massachusetts that are holding events for Halloween this weekend.

How many days until Halloween

Agawam

Sunday, October 29th: Trunk or Treat at Agawam Congregational Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Amherst

Sunday, October 29th: Trick or Treating Downtown from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Halloween Spooktacular for $5 admission from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bangs Community Center

Sunday, October 29th: Halloween Pawty from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amherst Dog Park

Chicopee

Deerfield

Sunday, October 29th: Halloween Hayride at Deerfield Elementary School at 5:45 p.m.

Greenfield

Tuesday, October 31st: Halloween celebration in Downtown Greenfield from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hadley

Friday, October 27th: Trunk or Treat at the police station from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31st: Mall-O-Ween at Hampshire Mall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Holyoke

Friday, October 27th: Trunk or Treat at Holyoke Community College from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 28th: Trunk or Treat from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 363 Main Street by 413BikerGirls

Tuesday, October 31st: Mall-O-Ween from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Holyoke Mall

Ludlow

Friday, October 27th: Rag Shag Parade at Ludlow Town Hall and Trunk or Treat at Ludlow Boys & Girls Club from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 29th: Aura Day Spa Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit a paralyzed bulldog named George.

Northampton

Saturday, October 28th: eekappella 2023! at 3 p.m. Historic Northampton Lawn

Russell

Saturday, October 28th: Haunted Strathmore from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Strathmore Park in Russell

South Hadley

Friday, October 27th: Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beers and Story located at 646 Newton Street

Springfield

Saturday, October 28th: AIC Trunk or Treat Event from 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at AIC’s athletics complex on 125 Cortland Street

Sunderland

Saturday, October 28th: Fall Public Safety Festival from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ay the elementary school.

West Springfield

Friday, October 27th: Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Central Chevrolet located at 675 Memorial Ave

West Stockbridge

Tuesday, October 31st: Trick or Treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a party to follow at the Town Hall gym.

Westfield

October 27th: Annual Downtown Trick or Treating from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Williamsburg

Monday, October 30th: Rag Shag Parade at 6:00 pm from Joe’s Garage on South Main Street

If you have a community event happening for Halloween, email 22News at ReportIt@wwlp.com.

Local Community Events