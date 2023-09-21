CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year however, many communities host events for residents to celebrate together.

How many days until Halloween

22News is working for you with a list of communities in western Massachusetts that are holding events for Halloween. This article will be updated as more events are released.

Halloween is Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Chicopee

Easthampton

October 13th: Costume Swap and Trunk or Treat at Mountain View School from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hadley

October 27th: Trunk or Treat at the police station from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Stockbridge

October 31st: Trick or Treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a party to follow at the Town Hall gym.

Local Community Events

If you have a community event happening for Halloween, email 22News at ReportIt@wwlp.com.