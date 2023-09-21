CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year however, many communities host events for residents to celebrate together.
How many days until Halloween
22News is working for you with a list of communities in western Massachusetts that are holding events for Halloween. This article will be updated as more events are released.
Halloween is Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Chicopee
- October 19th: Trunk or Treat at Bowie Elementary from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- October 26th: Chicopee Spooktacular at Szot Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- October 30th: Trunk or Treat at Valley Opportunity Council on 35 Mt Carmel Ave from 4 to 6 p.m.
Easthampton
October 13th: Costume Swap and Trunk or Treat at Mountain View School from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hadley
- October 27th: Trunk or Treat at the police station from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
West Stockbridge
- October 31st: Trick or Treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a party to follow at the Town Hall gym.
Local Community Events
If you have a community event happening for Halloween, email 22News at ReportIt@wwlp.com.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram