WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone has seen how expensive Halloween has gotten…. everything from costumes to candy.

“The candy is pretty expensive, we try to get enough for the whole neighborhood,” said Edeline Gonzalez of Springfield.

To even décor, Halloween decorations are going to cost you a bit more to get into the spooky spirit. In order to save, Chontell Washington of West Springfield told 22News, “We know that it is going up… everything is going up, so what we first done is that we recycled and we use the things for year to year.”

According to The National Retail Federation, consumers in the U.S. spent a record $10.4 billion on Halloween in 2021, and that number is expected to rise this year. Consumers on average are expected to spend around $100 on costumes, candy, decorations, and greeting cards per person.

“Like I said, mostly the candy is very expensive… the costumes,” said Gonzalez. “My son’s costume was almost $70 and I was like ‘oh my god’ it was crazy. I have three kids that I have to support.”

On average, a Halloween costume will run you about $50. And for kids, you’re looking at an average of $30. Although inflation is a top concern, some people are excited about getting to celebrate Halloween together after a two-year hiatus.

“Just to see them happy, to dress up, and be a character you know,” Gonzalez continued. “…. Play out their little favorite characters… [She’s] happy to be a little pirate girl so that’s what makes me happy.”

People are carving out their Halloween budgets on everything from costumes to pumpkins to get the most bang for their buck this Halloween season.