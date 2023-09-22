LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s predicted that Halloween spending will break records this year, and a small increase in pumpkin prices will be a contributing factor.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $12 billion, up from $10 billion last year. Getting into the fall spirit, pumpkins will be a top seller. But they will cost 69 cents a pound, which is 10 cents more than last year, according to Randalls Farm and Greenhouse in Ludlow.

The owner says the price has been stable for a long time, but this year with the weather it has affected production and the volume of pumpkins. “And also the inputs like labor cost is more, fertilizer is more, a lot of people replanted after the first heavy rains and still lost pumpkins so acres and acres have kind of been lost in the area, so we really aren’t sure what the staying power of the pumpkin is going to be,” said Karen Randall, owner of Randalls Farm and Greenhouse.

Randall adds that they will still have a good supply of pumpkins, and are working to keep prices down for their customers.

