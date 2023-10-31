CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Halloween and most kids will be out trick-or-treating, but is there a designated time in your community?

Most towns and cities have not set a designated time for trick-or-treating on Halloween however, there were alternative events such as trunk or treats over the past few weeks which involved communities coming together in a safe location, like a school parking lot, that lets kids trick-or-treat from one car to the next.

What time is trick-or-treating in my Massachusetts town?

If you plan to go door to door tonight, according to Today.com, the ideal time for trick-or-treating is between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some cities and towns have recommended times or events held on Halloween. Here’s a list of what 22News found for trick-or-treating hours or events in some western Massachusetts communities:

Greenfield: Halloween celebration in downtown from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hadley: Mall-O-Ween at Hampshire Mall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Holyoke: Mall-O-Ween from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Holyoke Mall

Northampton: Downtown from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Russell: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Springfield: Halloween events:

Baystate Central Pediatrics – Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 140 High St.

Beacon Communities – Baystate Place Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. located at 414 Chestnut St.

Panache Ballroom – Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. located at 827 State St.

Dunbar FunFest – Halloween Fun from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 33 Oak St.

Sturbridge: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a parade

Wales: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Stockbridge: Trick or Treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a party to follow at the Town Hall gym.

Police are reminding drivers and trick-or-treaters to use extra caution on Halloween. State data show that more children are struck by vehicles on Halloween than on any day of the year.

Tips before heading out provided by Springfield police:

A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.

If older children or teenagers are going out alone, plan and review a route that you feel is safe and acceptable for them to follow.

Agree on a specific time older children and teenagers should return home.

Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.

Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.

Parents should go through all candy and treats before allowing their children to eat it.

Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep their heads up, and walk, and not run, across the street. Always look both ways before crossing the street.

Driving Safety

Those who plan to be on the road during trick-or-treating hours are encouraged to review the following safety tips:

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.

Costume Safety

Please leave any toy guns, especially realistic-looking toy guns at home.

All costumes, wigs, and accessories should be fire-resistant.

Any props should be soft, and no part of the costume should impair vision

or movement.

or movement. Wear sturdy shoes and temperature-appropriate clothing under the costume.

If children will be allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them a flashlight or glow sticks to ensure they are visible to drivers.

When buying Halloween makeup, make sure it is nontoxic and always test it on a small area of skin first remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.

Don’t forget to bundle up, Trick-or-treating will be bone dry but chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.