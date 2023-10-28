HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Halloween just days away, families were able to start their trick-or-treating early. And parents in our area have found an alternative way to do that Halloween activity.

It’s called trunk-or-treating which is usually a community-wide effort. And this Friday night 22News went to one of those events in Holyoke to learn what it’s all about.

“Parents can see what’s going on, it’s a good moment of socialization, and it’s safe,” said Tara Robinson of West Springfield. And it’s a pretty simple concept, communities come together in a safe location, like a school parking lot, fill their car’s trunk with Halloween candy, and let their kids trick or treat from one car to the next. Here in Holyoke, this tradition is in its 6th year!

Organizers here tell 22News that trunk-or-treating has become such a popular event over the years that attendance has reached nearly a thousand. “It’s just a safe way to trick-or-treat in a way that’s well lit, well monitored, it just brings people together,” said Sheila Gould, trunk or treat organizer.

Not only does this popular event make a safer environment for families, but it also makes trick-or-treating more accessible for kids like 6-year-old Harper. “You got to pick her up out of the chair for every house and it can be hard, my back hurts a the end of the night so it’s a lot easier for me and her,” expressed Harper’s father, Seth Carpenter.

Trunk or Treating becoming a new, safe twist, on an old tradition.

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who is a part of the evening 22News team. Follow Kristina on X @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.