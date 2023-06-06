AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Every member of the Class of 2023 at the Hampden Charter School of Science has been accepted to college with thousands of dollars of financial aid awarded to each student.

Hampden Charter School of Science is one of Western Massachusetts’ highest-performing public schools, according to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden Charter School of Science. Between their two campuses, HCSS East in Chicopee and HCSS West in West Springfield, Hampden Charter services students from towns all across western Massachusetts, including Agawam, Chicopee, Holyoke, Ludlow, Springfield, Westfield, and West Springfield.

This year’s senior class at Hampden Charter has a 100% college acceptance rate. On average, each student received $352,000 in scholarships, with seven students receiving more than $1 million in aid per student. The seniors have a combined scholarship total of $31 million.

One Hampden Charter senior was accepted into two Ivy League schools: Columbia University and Dartmouth College. Other notable acceptances include Boston University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Northeastern University, Johns Hopkins University, Brandeis University, and University of California, Santa Barbara.

Hampden Charter’s Class of 2023 Graduation will include a speech from Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Carr. Carr is a seasoned journalist, influencer, and podcast host, and was the first baby born via IVF in the United States.

The HCSS Graduation will be held on Tuesday, June 6th at 6:00 p.m. at the UMass Amherst Bromery Center for the Arts (151 Presidents Dr., Amherst).