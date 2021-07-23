Hampden County 4-H and youth fair returns with in-person events

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County 4-H & Youth Fair and the 4-H Summer Event will be held in-person this year, after a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hampden County 4-H & Youth Fair is a one-day event being held on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Mallary Complex on the grounds of the Eastern State Exposition in West Springfield.

Additionally, the New England 4-H Summer Fair will be held Sunday, July 25 through Thursday, July 29, also on the fairgrounds.

Dozens of participants from Hampden, Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Worcester Counties will exhibit their ventures from the past year, including animal projects, handmade crafts, gardening, art, photography, robotics, and much more.

Below is the schedule of events for Saturday, July 24:

9am – Rick Sullivan Memorial Fun Run

9:30am – Dairy, Goat, Rabbit, and Dog Shows

10am – Working Steer, Sheep, and Poultry Shows

11am – Beef Show

12:30pm – Visual, Public Speaking, and Performing Arts/Talent Show Presentations

3pm – Fashion Revue

3:30pm – Lead Line and Wool Competition

4pm – Awards Presentation

The 4-H Summer Event will offer competitions for dogs, horses, dairy cows, sheep, dairy goats, and beef cattle. Below is the schedule of events:

SUNDAY, JULY 25

12:00‐8:00pm 4‐H Dog Rally & Showmanship Coliseum

MONDAY, JULY 26

8:00am‐12:00pm 4‐H Dog Quiz Bowl & Awards Coliseum

3:30pm‐4:30pm 4‐H Beef Orientation Mallary West

5:00pm‐6:30pm 4‐H Beef Judging Contest Mallary West

6:00pm‐7:00pm 4‐H Dairy Orientation Mallary West

7:00pm 4‐H Dairy Goat Milk Out Mallary East (Ring 2)

TUESDAY, JULY 27

7:00am 4‐H Dairy Goat Milk Out Mallary East (Ring 2)

9:00am‐11:00am 4‐H Beef Marketing Contest Mallary West

10:30 4‐H Dairy Goat Fitting & Showing Mallary East (Ring 2)

1:00pm‐4:00pm 4‐H Beef Showmanship Mallary North

2:00pm‐6:00pm 4‐H Horse Show Coliseum

3:00pm‐5:00pm 4‐H Dairy Clipping Contest Mallary West

4:00pm‐6:00pm 4‐H Dairy Goat Jr Doe Show Mallary East (Ring 2)

5:00pm‐8:00pm 4‐H Beef Cooking Contest Mallary Rotunda

7:00pm 4‐H Dairy Goat Milk Out Mallary East (Ring 2)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

7:00am‐6:00pm 4‐H Horse Show Coliseum & Paddock N

8:00am‐2:00pm 4‐H Beef Type & Steer Show Mallary North

9:00am‐3:00pm 4‐H Dairy Goat Sr. & Un‐Reg. Doe Show Mallary East (Ring 2)

9:30am 4‐H Sheep Show & Fitting + Show Mallary East (Ring 3)

2:00pm‐7:00pm 4‐H Dairy Type Show Mallary North

4:00pm 4‐H Beef Records Mallary

THURSDAY, JULY 29

7:00am‐1:00pm 4‐H Horse Show Coliseum

8:00am‐11:00am 4‐H Beef Skill‐A‐Thon Mallary West

9:00am‐1:00pm 4‐H Dairy Showmanship Mallary North

1:00pm 4‐H Dairy Awards Mallary North

1:00pm‐2:00pm 4‐H Beef Awards Mallary West

Parking and the events are free and open to the public.