WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Two correctional officers helped save a woman after finding her unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a tree Wednesday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Hampden County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Robert Rizzuto, two correctional officers, Ryan Kennedy and Nicholas Husovsky, were on their way back to Ludlow from transporting an inmate to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:30 p.m., while driving on Route 9 in Williamsburg, they saw a car off the road that crashed into a tree. The officers pulled over and found a woman inside unconscious with the doors locked. The officers broke a window and pulled her from the car.

They began CPR and within 5 minutes, the fire chief arrived and used an AED to get a pulse back. EMTs, Massachusetts State Police, and other first responders arrived and took over the rescue.

“We are thankful that our officers were in the right place at the right time and able to help bring this woman back,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “These unpredictable incidents are exactly why it’s so important that all first responders be trained in a variety of lifesaving measures. You never know when you’ll come upon someone who needs help.”

Additional information on the accident or the victim is unknown at this time.