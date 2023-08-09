SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been another successful summer for organizations receiving support from the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

The program takes forfeited money from drug busts and criminal cases and goes toward enhancing the lives of local youth. The Hampden County DA’s office announced award recipients of its drug forfeiture program back in June and the support has left an impact in just a few short months.

The Hampden County DA’s office continues to work on creating a safer community for local youth. The DA’s Drug Forfeiture Program takes money once used for criminal purposes to expand programs for local non-profits.

“It’s been great, we’ve been able to offer a lot more community-based programs like for example we just had the New North Citizens Council that was just here they come once a day every week,” Mike Plummer, Assistant Coach at Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club said.

The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club along with the New North Citizens Council are just a couple of the several organizations to receive funding through this drug forfeiture program. The New North Citizens Council’s rowing team made up of middle school students wrapped up their summer program Wednesday through rowing opportunities will continue through the academic school year.

A total of $64,000 was awarded to eight local organizations through the Hampden County District Attorney 2023 Drug Forfeiture Program.

The Chicopee Boys and Girls Club ($4,833)

New North Citizens Council Springfield ($8,000)

Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club ($3,216)

Springfield Together Inc. ($13,000)

Western Mass Youth Flag Football Organization ($10,981)

Academic Leadership Association of Greater Springfield ($9,000)

Springfield Ballers ($8,600)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampden County ($5,000)