Hampden County Sheriff Cocchi announces re-election at annual cookout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sheriff Nick Cocchi is holding his annual cookout fundraiser Wednesday in Springfield.



Governor Charlie Baker, along with the Lt. Governor Karyn Polito just stopped by a little while ago. This is a fundraiser that’s all about socializing and enjoying other peoples company.

A $50 ticket for this event bought you a full day of festivities, including lunch, dinner, drinks, games, and live music. Before the cookout, they held the annual golf tournament at Franconia Golf Course and Veterans Golf Course. Dinner and festivities continue until 7 p.m.

After the pandemic cancelled last year’s event, Sheriff Cocchi was excited to be able to bring together the local community with state leaders, so they get a sense of what this area has accomplished, and the things that need work.

“But what does this event really mean? It’s about bringing Boston to western Massachusetts, the governor, lieutenant governor, our federal delegation, bringing them to mingle with the great people of western Massachusetts.” Sheriff Nick Cocchi

Sheriff Nick Cocchi formally announced his re-election campaign to serve a second term as Hampden County Sheriff. “I got to be honest. I’m very excited to kick off our re-election campaign its been an absolute honor over the past four of years to serve as the Sheriff of Hampden County. I look forward to continuing to do that with the good will of the people.”

Cocchi hopes he and his team will be able turn around more inmates lives by having them frequently engage with the community. He said the best part of this fundraiser is hearing from families of incarcerated individuals, on where they are at now.