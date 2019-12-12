$1.1 million grant awarded to renovate Walsh Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The long-dormant Walsh Park in Springfield has been earmarked for major renovations.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, Executive Director of Parks, Building, Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan and the Springfield Park Commission announced a $1.1 million grant to renovate Walsh Park in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood.

According to Darryl Moss, Deputy Director of Communications for Mayor Domenic Sarno, the funds include a $550,000 grant from a Land and Water Conservation Fund, $250,000 from a Community Development Block Grant fund, and $300,000 from the city.

The renovations for the park include:

A new inclusive playground, amenities, and swings

A splash pad

Universal access to the park

Picnic tables

Walking paths

Field improvements such as a baseball/softball field

Tree plantings and landscaping

“The city is grateful to Congressman Neal and the Commonwealth’s LWCF Grant program and to the Community Development Block Grant program for providing the funding for this project and we are excited to begin renovations to Walsh Park.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

The project is expected to start July 1, 2020, and be completed by June 30, 2021.