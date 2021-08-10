$1.2T infrastructure bill could benefit MA’s East-West Rail

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Senate passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Tuesday, which includes $8 billion in funding for Massachusetts.

Included in the bill, a creation of programs that would advance rail services in the state. Which could benefit the East-West Rail effort.

Also included is roadway crossing improvements that would help problematic spots like Longmeadow. Not only will that money fund rail improvements and safety, but a number of other infrastructure projects as well.

“Another really important element of this bill that we are really excited about is going to be investments in broadband and investments in sewer and water infrastructure,” said Sen. Eric Lesser.

The bill now heads to the house of representatives for a vote and will then need to be signed by President Joe Biden.