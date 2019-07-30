$1.5 million to help fund new housing center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutal Foundation Inc. has given Way Finders $1.5 million to help fund the organization’s new Housing Center that is currently being constructed in Springfield.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the donation will help Way Finders serve more people in the community who are facing homelessness or struggling to achieve financial stability.
Way Finders is currently constructing the Housing Center on Main Street in Springfield to make it more easily accessible to transportation and the nearby Union Station complex. The new facility will house 160 of Way Finders staff and is set to open in April of 2020.
“Way Finders shares our vision for building thriving communities and takes an innovative approach to improving economic opportunity for all. of MassMutual community responsibility and president of the MassMutual Foundation. “We are proud to make a significant investment that will bring Way Finders closer to its fundraising goal and allow the organization to focus on its mission and deliver services to more people who need them at its new location.”Dennis Duquette, head of MassMutual community responsibility and President of the MassMutual Foundation