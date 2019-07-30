$1.5 million to help fund new housing center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutal Foundation Inc. has given Way Finders $1.5 million to help fund the organization’s new Housing Center that is currently being constructed in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the donation will help Way Finders serve more people in the community who are facing homelessness or struggling to achieve financial stability.

Way Finders is currently constructing the Housing Center on Main Street in Springfield to make it more easily accessible to transportation and the nearby Union Station complex. The new facility will house 160 of Way Finders staff and is set to open in April of 2020.