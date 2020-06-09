1 dead, 2 hurt in crash involving motorcycle, minivan

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The driver of a motorcycle that collided with a minivan in Brimfield over the weekend has died, police say two other people were injured in the crash just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The operator of the motorcycle, a man in his early 50s, was killed. Police say his female passenger suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Worcester hospital. The van driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with less serious injuries.

Police say the van was apparently headed south and the motorcycle headed north at the time of the crash. No names were immediately released.