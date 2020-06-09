1 dead, 2 hurt in crash involving motorcycle, minivan

Hampden County

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The driver of a motorcycle that collided with a minivan in Brimfield over the weekend has died, police say two other people were injured in the crash just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The operator of the motorcycle, a man in his early 50s, was killed. Police say his female passenger suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Worcester hospital. The van driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with less serious injuries.

Police say the van was apparently headed south and the motorcycle headed north at the time of the crash. No names were immediately released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Donate Today