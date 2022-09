AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured in a three vehicle accident in Agawam Wednesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Trooper Brandon Doherty, the accident occurred on Route 57 around 4:55 p.m. and involved two SUVs and one sedan. The driver of one of the SUVs was taken to Baystate Medical Center for minor injuries.

State Police say the area was cleared and reopened to traffic by 5:40 p.m.