$1 million lottery ticket sold in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow man is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Diamond Millions

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, James Garrett Jr. of Ludlow is a $1 million prize winner (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game on August 23rd.

Garrett plans on using some of his winnings to renovate his home.

The ticket was bought at a vending machine at El Cid Lounge on East Street in Ludlow. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Sixty-seven $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 “ Diamond Millions” instant game.

