$1 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Karen Matlock of Springfield is a $1 million prize winner (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions ” instant ticket game on October 7th.

The ticket was bought at Dairy Mart on Wilbraham Road in Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Sixty-three $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 “Diamond Millions” instant game.

