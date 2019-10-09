$1 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Karen Matlock of Springfield is a $1 million prize winner (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions ” instant ticket game on October 7th.
The ticket was bought at Dairy Mart on Wilbraham Road in Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Sixty-three $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 “Diamond Millions” instant game.
