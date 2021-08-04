$1 million lottery ticket sold on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Raymond Joyner of Springfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game on July 12.

Joyner chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $1 million (before taxes). He bought his ticket at Benton Park Package Store located at 521 State Street in Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Diamond Millions” is a $30 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.

The lottery added five new instant tickets:

$10,000,000 MEGA MONEY ($20)

  • Win up to $10,000,000 instantly
  • All winning tickets total $30 or more

QUICK $500 ($10)

  • Top prize $500
  • Loaded with $500 prizes

CA$H TO GO! ($5)

  • Win up to $1,000,000 instantly
  • Over $57,000,000 in prizes

FULL OF $100s ($2)

  • Win up to $100,000 instantly
  • Loaded with $100 prizes

$10,000 GOLD RUSH ($1)

  • Win up to $10,000 instantly
  • $10 Bonus Spot, win $10 automatically

