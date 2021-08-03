$1 million lottery ticket sold to Ludlow resident

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Cheryl Cormier of Ludlow has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game on July 2.
Cormier chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $1 million (before taxes). She plans on using some of the money to buy a new car. She bought her ticket at Pride Station and Store located at 478 Center Street in Ludlow. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The “Diamond Millions” is a $30 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.
