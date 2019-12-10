SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Stephan R. Maignan of Springfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “ $2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game on November 29th.
Maignan chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using some of the money toward his upcoming wedding.
The ticket was bought at Nouria, located at 518 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.
Western Massachusetts Winners:
- Westfield man wins $1M lottery
- Easthampton man wins $1 million in lottery
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Chicopee
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Greenfield on Friday the 13th
- $1 million lottery ticket sold in Ludlow
- $4 million lottery ticket sold in Feeding Hills
- Orange man won $4 million on lottery ticket
Latest News:
- Crisis On Infinite Earths – Part Three Scene
- Marijuana zoning change approved at the Eastfield Mall
- $1 million lottery ticket sold to Springfield resident
- Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two Scene
- Behind the Scenes of the DC Crossover
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.