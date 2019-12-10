$1 million lottery ticket sold to Springfield resident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

$2,000,000 50X Cashword

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Stephan R. Maignan of Springfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “ $2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game on November 29th.

Maignan chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using some of the money toward his upcoming wedding.

The ticket was bought at Nouria, located at 518 Memorial Avenue in West Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.

