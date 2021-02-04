$1 million lottery ticket sold to Westfield resident

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

The Fastest Road to $1 Million

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Joseph Siwa of Westfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game on January 8.

Siwa chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using some of the money towards buying a house.

The ticket was bought at Nouria, located at located at 88-90 S. Maple Street in Westfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” is a $30 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.