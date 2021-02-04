$1 million Mega Millions sold to Springfield resident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Mega Millions” game.

Mega Millions

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Israel Luna Arroyo of Springfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “ Mega Millions” game on January 14.

Arroyo played his own set of numbers and matched the first five winning numbers on the multi-state drawing help January 8. He plans on using some of the money toward buying a home.

Friday, January 8 winning numbers: 3 – 6 – 16 – 18 – 58 – 11

The ticket was bought at Page Convenience, located at 500 Page Blvd in Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Mega Millions” is a $2 lottery ticket in which you select five numbers and on Mega Ball number. The next drawing is Friday, February 5 with an estimated jackpot of $54 million.