Food to be distributed to families in need in West Springfield Saturday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF), will distribute food on Saturday on the grounds of the Big E.

According to Barbara Foley Vice President of Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, the food distribution will take place at the Better Living Center in the door number 7, in the Eastern States Exposition on Gate 1.

This will mark the organization’s 1 millionth pound of fresh food distributed in Western Massachusetts since October, 2020 when the MMSF stepped up after the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program’s funding was cut. The USDA’s program has recently been approved for further funding and the MMSF was selected as a distribution partner for the USDA’s Farmers to Families program.

To receive a food box register at www.MMSFI.org.

From 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. the following dates are available at The Big E:

January 30

February 6

February 13

February 20

February 27

Farmers to Families Food Boxes provide well-balanced, prepackaged perishable food to combat the massive food insecurity problem posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each food package contains 32 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. The distribution process follows all COVID-19 health guidelines.