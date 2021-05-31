$1 million ticket sold to Springfield resident after called into work, then told he didn’t need to come in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Hit 1000!” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Paul Boyd III of Springfield has claimed $1 million (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Hit 1000!” game on April 12.

“Boyd was responding to a work call when he received word that he did not need to come in after all. Heading back home, he stopped at a convenience store where he purchased four instant tickets, one of which turned out to be a grand prize winner,” said the Massachusetts Lottery.

Paul bought his ticket from Nouria, located at 518 Memorial Ave. in West Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

(Massachusetts Lottery)

The “Hit 1000!” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.