$1 million ticket sold to Springfield resident who plans to buy a house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Carey Spence of Springfield has claimed $1 million (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” game on April 12. He plans to buy a house with his winnings.

Carey bought his ticket from Murphy’s Pop Stop, located at 74 Island Pond Road in Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Ultimate Millions” is a $30 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.