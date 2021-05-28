$1 million ticket sold to Westfield resident

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Lyubov Ibragimov of Westfield has claimed $1 million (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” game on April 1.

Lyubov bought her ticket from J & J Variety, located on 69 Franklin Street in Westfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

(Massachusetts Lottery)

The “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” is a $30 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.