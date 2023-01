SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At 11:00 p.m. Thursday night, the Springfield Fire crew was called to 260 Garvey Street for a car versus house incident.

According to Springfield Fire Department Captain, Drew Garrett, an occupant was removed from the car and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word yet on what caused the car to crash into the home.

