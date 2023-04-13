SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to extinguish a ten acre brush fire in the area of Blunt Park near the Raymond Jordan Senior Center.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told 22News that the brush fire was around 75 percent contained around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and they expect the fire to be under control by 5:30 p.m.

Springfield firefighters have called in assistance from Agawam, West Springfield and Longmeadow Fire Departments. No word yet on how this fire started but with these hot dry conditions, several brush fires have been seen across western Massachusetts over the last three days.