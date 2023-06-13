HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Thursday, artists will be working on murals in Holyoke designed to celebrate Afro-Caribbean, Latinx, and European cultural communities in the city.

Beyond Walls has partnered with building owners, businesses, municipal leaders, educators, and nonprofits to bring an additional ten colorful large-scale murals that will be added throughout the city over the next two weeks.

In its first year, Beyond Walls created several street murals in downtown Holyoke with several themes, including Puerto Rican cultural pride. There are a total of ten completed murals painted in Holyoke.

1109 High Street (45’ W x 42’ H) Artist: Ruben Ubiera (@urbanreuben )



284 Maple Street (58’ W x 39’ H) Artist: Case Maclaim (@casemaclaim)



284 Maple Street (37’ W x 39’ H) Artist: Alexis Diaz (@alexis_diaz)



346 Race Street (42’ W x 42’ H) Artist: Gleo (@gleo_co)



648 South Summer Street/ East Wall “Battleship Block”(40’ W x 51’ H per wall) Artist: David ‘Don Rimx’ Sepulveda (@donrimx) Artist: David Zayas (@zayasart)



523 Main Street (80’ W’ x 19-26’ H) Artist: Cristhian Saravia ‘Golden305’ (@golden305)



517 Main Street (50’ W x 51’ H per wall) Artist: GOFIVE (@gofive) Artist: TAKEONE (@take1r.gn)



100 Appleton Street (170’ W x 16’ H) Artist: Andrés Cortes (@andrescortes_aca)



Holyoke Community College (22’ W x 42’ H) Artist: Betsy Casañas (@bzcasanas)



Funding for some of the murals has come from Holyoke’s Office of Planning and Economic Development after the City Council approved money from Impact Fees on the city’s cannabis revenue. Other funding comes from individual donations and foundation grants.