HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Thursday, artists will be working on murals in Holyoke designed to celebrate Afro-Caribbean, Latinx, and European cultural communities in the city.  

Beyond Walls has partnered with building owners, businesses, municipal leaders, educators, and nonprofits to bring an additional ten colorful large-scale murals that will be added throughout the city over the next two weeks.

In its first year, Beyond Walls created several street murals in downtown Holyoke with several themes, including Puerto Rican cultural pride. There are a total of ten completed murals painted in Holyoke.

  • 284 Maple Street (37’ W x 39’ H)
  • 648 South Summer Street/ East Wall “Battleship Block”(40’ W x 51’ H per wall)
  • 523 Main Street (80’ W’ x 19-26’ H) 

Funding for some of the murals has come from Holyoke’s Office of Planning and Economic Development after the City Council approved money from Impact Fees on the city’s cannabis revenue. Other funding comes from individual donations and foundation grants.