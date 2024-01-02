INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten people are without a home after a fire on Main Street in Indian Orchard on Monday.
The Springfield Fire Department said that the fire started in the second-floor bathroom, but the source is undetermined at this time. There were no injuries.
Ten people are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.