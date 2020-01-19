10+ residents without home after apartment fire in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents are without a home after an apartment fire overnight in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News around 10 p.m, crews were called to 58 North Bridge Street after a resident reported her front bedroom was on fire.

Cavagnac said all residents within the eight-unit apartment were able to get out safely as crews worked to put out the fire.

Due to extensive smoke and water damage, the Red Cross is assisting twelve people who couldn’t return to their homes said Cavagnac. The cause of the fire is being investigated by Holyoke Fire Department Investigators and is suspected to be electrical in nature.