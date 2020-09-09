10 sergeants, one lieutenant promoted within Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is scheduled to host a pinning ceremony for the department’s newest lieutenants and sergeants Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on Sunday September 6, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood promoted ten officers to the rank of Sergeant and on May 17 Lieutenant Mel Kwatowski was also promoted and will take part in the pinning.

The new Sergeants and Lieutenants will be pinned by a family member or a member of law enforcement of their own choosing. The ceremony will be held at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate in Forest Park at 2:15 p.m.

“This is one of if not the largest groups of Sergeants we have promoted at one time. It shows our need due to retirements, but also provides a great opportunity for these new Sergeants from all different backgrounds in and out of the Department,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.

“My congratulations to our brave and dedicated Police Officers who are being promoted. These promotions are well earned and deserved. Commissioner Clapprood and I are proud of each and every one of you and we thank you and your families for your continued brave and dedicated efforts in keeping our City safe. Congratulations to our new Police Lieutenant and to the ten new Police Sergeants. God Speed!” -Mayor Domenic Sarno

The following officers will be pinned: