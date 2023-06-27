SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten American International College (AIC) students will be featured in season nine of the Amazon Prime show, The College Tour, in October.
According to a news release from AIC, in the program, ten students ranging from first-year undergrads to graduate students, came together to share their personal stories as members of the AIC community and discussed academics, athletics, campus life, student organizations, and the sense of belonging that AIC creates.
- Rose McCaffrey of Springfield
- Arianna James of Springfield
- Saniya Stewart of Springfield
- Isaiah Longs of Springfield
- Janelis Rodriguez of Springfield
- Swastik Chuke of Waltham, Mass.
- Bandon Gaul of Allentown, New Jersey
- Sha’don Taylor of Elizabeth, New Jersey
- Hector Garcia Quiros of Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
- Grace Dervan of Dublin, Ireland
The idea of The College Tour to AIC was from the College’s Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Michael Eriquezzo, with the goal of offering a comprehensive and authentic portrayal of what makes AIC unique.
“With the release of our episode, we are excited to give prospective students across the world a first-hand look at the AIC experience from the comfort of their own homes,” said Eriquezzo.
The host and the executive producer of the TV series are Massachusetts native Alex Boylan, who won the CBS series The Amazing Race and spent the last twenty years as an award-winning onscreen personality and producer. Boylan also won an Emmy as a producer of The Steve Harvey Show and was named one of Ed Tech Magazine’s Top 30 IT Higher Education Influencers to Follow back in 2022.
“It was great to be back in my home state to visit the beautiful AIC campus,” said Boylan. “This College has a rich heritage and a true spirit of community. We’re thrilled to share these students’ stories with the world.”
The College Tour crew was on the AIC campus and in Springfield for a week recording the student segments and gathering footage. The students wrote their own scripts and memorized their lines for the shoot.
The show is now streaming on the AIC website and will begin to stream on Amazon Prime on October 9.