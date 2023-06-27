SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten American International College (AIC) students will be featured in season nine of the Amazon Prime show, The College Tour, in October.

According to a news release from AIC, in the program, ten students ranging from first-year undergrads to graduate students, came together to share their personal stories as members of the AIC community and discussed academics, athletics, campus life, student organizations, and the sense of belonging that AIC creates.

AIC senior Rose McCaffrey of Springfield records her segment The College Tour on the steps of city hall

McCaffrey records a part of her segment in the inner office of Springfield Mayor Dom Sarno, where she interns

Senior Saniya Stewart of Springfield records her dialogue for The College Tour on the Springfield campus of AIC

AIC junior Arianna James strikes a pose while recording her segment of The College Tour in front of the College’s Pouch Hall

AIC senior Isaiah Longs of Springfield records his standup for The College Tour inside the College’s Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center

Student Isaiah Longs of Springfield poses with friends during the taping of The College Tour on the AIC campus

AIC doctoral student Janelis Rodriguez of Springfield records her dialogue for The College Tour

Doctoral student Janelis Rodriguez of Springfield showcases her occupational therapy skills for The College Tour TV show

The idea of The College Tour to AIC was from the College’s Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Michael Eriquezzo, with the goal of offering a comprehensive and authentic portrayal of what makes AIC unique.

“With the release of our episode, we are excited to give prospective students across the world a first-hand look at the AIC experience from the comfort of their own homes,” said Eriquezzo.

The host and the executive producer of the TV series are Massachusetts native Alex Boylan, who won the CBS series The Amazing Race and spent the last twenty years as an award-winning onscreen personality and producer. Boylan also won an Emmy as a producer of The Steve Harvey Show and was named one of Ed Tech Magazine’s Top 30 IT Higher Education Influencers to Follow back in 2022.

“It was great to be back in my home state to visit the beautiful AIC campus,” said Boylan. “This College has a rich heritage and a true spirit of community. We’re thrilled to share these students’ stories with the world.”

The College Tour crew was on the AIC campus and in Springfield for a week recording the student segments and gathering footage. The students wrote their own scripts and memorized their lines for the shoot.

The show is now streaming on the AIC website and will begin to stream on Amazon Prime on October 9.