SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the second community meeting scheduled to update the neighborhood plans for the Mason Square neighborhood, including Bay, McKnight, Old Hill, Upper Hill, and Maple High-Six Corners in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will join Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, Director of Disaster Recovery Tina Quagliato-Sullivan, and Deputy Director of Neighborhood Services Ed Whitley for the 10-year neighborhood plan update meeting scheduled for Saturday, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

The plan that is being discussed will be for the Mason Square neighborhood, including Bay, McKnight, Old Hill, Upper Hill, and Maple High-Six Corners in Springfield.

Mayor Sarno said, “Working with the neighborhood councils, my administration is committed to updating our 10-year neighborhood plan by hearing directly from our residents of Mason Square, Bay, McKnight, Old Hill, Upper Hill, and Maple High-Six Corners on what improvements and developments they would like to see. Some recent projects and developments that have been done or are currently underway, working with the Maple High/6 Corners neighborhood council, include the development of the old Elias Brookings school into livable and affordable apartments, traffic reconfiguration, and roadway improvements including the Central Street corridor and the Six Corners Roundabout, a new state-of-the-art Brookings School, the renovations made at Ruth Elizabeth Park, the new Educare building development, and Central St. market-rate housing developments. Major infrastructure and safety improvements and upgrades have been done at the Watership Pond Dam to protect our neighborhood from flooding, just to name a few.”

The meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the Elias Brookings Apartment in the Community Room in Springfield.