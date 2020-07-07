10-year-old boy from Springfield scores 2 hole-in-ones

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 10-year-old has accomplished a major golfing milestone which very few accomplish ever, and he did it twice.

Dylan Jorgensen hit two hole-in-ones just eight days apart at the Springfield Country Club.

Dylan hit his first hole-in-one with his 3 wood on the 9th hole which is 135 yards long and his second on the 90 yard-long second hole with his 9 iron.

“It was different because I didn’t think it would happen,” said Dylan. “My dad keeps talking about how he never got one and saying he’s going to get one before me and then I ended up getting it before him and now he’s happy but mad he didn’t get one before me.”

Two hole-in-ones just 8 days apart, way to go Dylan that is seriously impressive!

