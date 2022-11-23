SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten years ago a natural gas explosion leveled parts of Worthington Street in Springfield.

On Black Friday, November 23, 2012, gas company workers, police, and firefighters were investigating a gas leak at Scores Gentlemen’s Club. The building exploded at 5:25 in the evening and injured seventeen people. The boom could be heard for many miles.

The explosion caused more than $1.3 million in damage to about twenty buildings. Scores was leveled, and ten years later it’s still a vacant lot.